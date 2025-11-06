MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc County Board voted to include a $1.5 million technology upgrade for the sheriff's department in its 2026 budget on Tuesday, but County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer is considering a veto over cost concerns.

Manitowoc County deputies may get body cameras for first time

The five-year plan would provide body cameras for deputies for the first time, along with 53 new tasers and updated dash cameras to replace equipment nearing end of life. The proposal also includes AI technology aimed at improving transparency and efficiency.

Sheriff Dan Hartwig said the upgrade is overdue for his department.

"My concern right now is that everything is end of life. That's why we went through this process — to get us up to par with standard equipment for law enforcement in this digital age," Hartwig said.

However, Ziegelbauer expressed concerns about the cost in an email, calling the Axon proposal too expensive.

"Let's be clear we all are absolutely in favor of tasers, body cams, and cameras for our law enforcement," Ziegelbauer said. "But wasting taxpayers money is not supporting law enforcement."

He added that the county could manage with less expensive equipment.

"The Axon proposal is a $1.5 million commitment over five years," Ziegelbauer said. "We can do fine with a 'Chevy.' We don't have to have a 'Rolls Royce.'"

County Supervisor Donald Zimmer defended the investment, citing officer safety and liability concerns.

"It is expensive however it is the best system, and I don't think the safety of our law enforcement officers should depend on how much money we're willing to spend," Zimmer said.

"I don't think it's a frivolous expense at all — it's a vital expense."

Hartwig emphasized the technology's role in accountability and case processing.

"It's going to protect our officers out there, hold everybody accountable, and assist the core process in our D.A.'s office with processing cases faster," Hartwig said.

Ziegelbauer has until November 11 to veto the body camera proposal. If vetoed, the board will meet again to discuss his decision.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.