Manitowoc coroner says Kroll siblings died on separate days

MANITOWOC COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc County coroner says the two elderly siblings found dead last week in the Town of Two Creeks died on different dates, though he would not say how far apart their deaths occurred.

Last Tuesday, deputies found Kenneth Kroll, 82, and Sandra Kroll, 75, dead in their home in the 17000 block of Nero Road in the Town of Two Creeks. Officials said they arrived at the home for a welfare check.

Autopsies were completed on Friday, but coroner Curtis Green tells NBC 26 that results will take at least six to eight weeks. Investigators have said that no foul play is suspected in the Kroll's deaths.

Officials, however, did confirm that electrical power to the home was not operating at the time the victims were discovered.