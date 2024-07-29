Manitowoc breaks ground on new hotel, reports progress on other large developments

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc says it's making progress on multiple large developments, including breaking ground on the first new hotel in 20 years.



The Hampton Inn along I-43 is part of a larger project to build a second hotel and restaurant.

The former Manitowoc mall property is now in an approved tax district to help with future expenses.

The Mirro site is expected to be at least halfway cleared by spring to bring in a housing project.

Developers just broke ground on a new hotel, a future Hampton Inn.

Manitowoc Community Development Director Adam Tegen says it was two years in the making.

"It's always exciting,” Tegen said. “They can be a slog sometimes, so it's always nice to see it get to the finish line. In particular this hotel, being the first new hotel in 20 years in the city."

It's part of a larger development plan here that will add a second hotel and a restaurant. Tegen says now the task is to try and have it ready in time for the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Fingers crossed that it will be,” says Tegen. “Obviously, they do have a reason to want to be open for that. It's just a matter of supply chains and how quick our contractor can work."

Across town, demolition continues at the former Manitowoc mall. Tegen says the site will be completely cleared by September or October.

”Hopefully just topsoil and seed ready to turn green,” Tegen said. “Obviously we're trying to work to get new development on the site."

A project that just took a big step in its financing, a review board has approved a tax a district for the property, to help cover the costs of demolition and for future development.

"That officially gets us over the hump on approvals and now we're working on the formal paperwork," he said.

At another development in the heart of Manitowoc, Tegen says he hopes for the southern half of the Mirro site will be cleared by spring. That will make way for a 59-unit housing development that's been approved.

