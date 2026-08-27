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Manitowoc breaks ground on mixed-income Maritime Lofts development

maritime lofts groundbreaking
Gorman &amp; Company
maritime lofts groundbreaking
maritime lofts groundbreaking
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MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — City officials, community leaders and Gorman & Company broke ground Thursday on Maritime Lofts, a new affordable housing development planned for the former Mirro Aluminum site in downtown Manitowoc.

The project will redevelop the long-vacant property into apartments aimed at households earning between 30% and 80% of the county's median income. The development will include one, two and three bedroom units.

Mayor Justin Nickels said the project represents renewed momentum for downtown Manitowoc and will expand housing opportunities for local residents.

Ted Matkom, market president for Gorman & Company, said the development honors the historic significance of the former Mirro site while creating new opportunities for the community’s future.

Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion anticipated in 2028.

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Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter Abbey Hamachek