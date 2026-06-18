MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — St. Boniface Church has stood over Manitowoc for nearly 150 years, but the building has sat vacant for more than a decade.

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Manitowoc board puts St. Boniface Church demolition on hold

Three years ago, the parish and the Green Bay Diocese moved to tear down the historic building. Despite pushback from neighbors and an appeal to the Vatican, the decision stood — until now.

On Wednesday, Manitowoc's Community Development Board voted to block the demolition application, saying the structure didn't meet the city's standards for removal.

"Staff in reviewing it felt that the standards were not met for the removal of the church," Community Development Director Adam Tegan said.

Supporters of saving the church argued during the meeting that the building could be repurposed, allowing Manitowoc to preserve a landmark they believe defines the city.

"We have been at this for a long time, but once it's gone, it's gone," St. Boniface Society member Lee Kummer said.

Board members said if the building is torn down, it would become a green space that could then be sold for commercial or residential development.

"It should not be torn down but it can't just stand there," Community Development Advisory Board member Gene Maloney said.

City of Manitowoc Alderperson Michael Cummings said he wants all options explored before any demolition moves forward.

"I would like to see the parish work with you guys to exhaust all options before it comes down," Cummings said.

The issue could go before the Manitowoc Common Council later this summer. A parish representative said if demolition is ultimately approved, it could begin as early as this fall.

The parish has the opportunity to appeal Wednesday's decision, meaning demolition could still happen. A parish member said for now, they plan to trust the process.

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