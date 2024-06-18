Manitowoc begins demolition of old mall

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc mall property is starting to look a little different. I'm checking in with the city now that demolition on the site has begun.



Manitowoc bought the 40-acre property this spring and has now started demolition.

Community development director, Adam Tegen, says that they hope to finish the demo project this summer.

The city hopes new development can begin next year.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

This spring we told you about Manitowoc’s purchase of a 40-acre property that used to be Manitowoc’s mall. Now, community development director Adam Tegen says the city has started removing what's left of it.

"I talk to people who have been life-long residents, who remember when that mall was booming.” Tegen says. “Unfortunately, through the decline years and the vacancies, I think a lot of them are excited to see the next chapter. So yeah, I think it's a little cathartic."

Tegen says the city still doesn't have exact plans for the property yet but would like to get the site in the ownership of a developer as soon as possible.

"During the acquisition and now that we have it, our emphasis has really been on what does the city want to see there,” said Tegen. “Now do we want to see commercial; do we want to see residential, do we want to see a mix of both?"

Tegen calls the demolition a “summer project” but understands it could take a little longer. He told me he hopes new development will begin to go in at some point next year.