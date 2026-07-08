MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The Manitowoc Plan Commission unanimously approved the final plat for the Mariner Lux Subdivision Tuesday night, marking a major step in transforming the former Mid-Cities Mall site into a new mixed-use development.

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Manitowoc approves redevelopment plan for former Mid-Cities Mall

The final plat serves as the map for how the property will be laid out, showing where future homes, apartments, commercial space and streets will go.

Mayor Justin Nickels said the approval marks a turning point for the city.

"Tonight is really the final step. It's kind of our last hoorah."

"We're very happy, we're excited, it's one chapter closing in Manitowoc and another one opening," Nickels said.

The plan calls for 42 single-family homes, between 140 and 160 multi-family units and 3 commercial lots along Memorial Drive.

The city has also officially sold the property to Tycore Built LLC, which is now moving forward with construction.

Manitowoc City Planner Paul Braun said utility work is nearly finished.

"Right now the developer and their contractor are putting in utilities, they're pretty much done at this point," Braun said.

Braun said the development will help address the city's housing needs, though it may not solve them entirely.

"For the housing, I don't know if it's gonna fix it, but it's gonna help. Part of it too is people are able to move into a higher end house but there are no subdivisions... so yes any and all housing is needed," Braun said.

Mayor Nickels said now that the final plat is approved, construction could begin as soon as this month, with the first phase of housing expected to be complete by the end of this year.

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