Manitowoc aims to host large events on 8th and 10th Street as early as this summer

Manitowoc Alderperson Steve Czekala is looking into moving the Manitowoc Farmer's Market to 8th Street and readying the street, as well as 10th, to host other large events or festivals.

Czekala says there are still plenty of meetings to be had and decisions to be made but the downtown could see large street festivals by next summer. He says this could open many more opportunities for the city

Natalie Weber Hamilton, who owns a boutique shop in Manitowoc, welcomes the idea. She says anything that brings more people to Manitowoc, she is for. However, I spoke with one farmer's market vendor who opposes the move.

Manitowoc could be seeing bigger events come to 8th and 10th street in downtown. Here’s a look at what needs to be done and the reaction of a business owner.

Natalie Weber Hamilton owns Graced, a boutique on 8th street in Manitowoc. She thinks bringing events to the street will help businesses in the city.

"Anything that brings more people to downtown Manitowoc is a positive thing,” Weber Hamilton said. “We know that times are difficult right now, especially for small business owners, so it would mean a lot to us to have that increased traffic."

One of the big events that may move to 8th under current plans is Manitowoc’s highly-rated farmer's market.

"Not only will you get see those vendors,” Weber Hamilton said. “You'll get to see the stores that are available here in downtown Manitowoc and what we have to offer."

But one vendor from the market, who was not available to do an on-camera interview, told me he does not want to move and that many vendors are concerned.

Manitowoc Alderperson Steve Czekala is heading the idea. He says that the city will hold meetings and hear from the public in the spring before any plans are made.

"You want to hear all sides of it before you make a decision,” said Czekala. “You can put all of the ideas together and then come up with something.”

Czekala says that having big events on 8th street and other downtown streets will be another way for the city to grow.

"You have to continuously improve,” Czekala said. “If you do not continuously improve, you end up withering away on the vine."

Czekala says that he sees the street blossoming and resembling Broadway Street in Green Bay or College Avenue in Appleton. Parking and power are among concerns that need to be addressed but Czekala says that downtown could be ready for big events by this summer.