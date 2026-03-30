Man killed in crash in Manitowoc County

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — A 20-year-old man from Wauwatosa died Friday after a two-vehicle crash in Manitowoc County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of State Highway 42 and East Hillcrest Road. Deputies said a 2007 Toyota Camry, driven by Adnan Bhatti, was traveling east on East Hillcrest Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a southbound 2014 Kia Sorento.

The Sorento was driven by Timothy Armstrong, 59, of Pennsylvania. After the collision, the Camry struck a home at the 8100 block of State Highway 42, causing minor structural damage.

Shawn Shanle/NBC 26 Minor damage is seen at a home in the Township of Two Rivers following a fatal car crash.

Bhatti was taken by ambulance to Aurora BayCare Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Armstrong was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay and later released.

The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with crash reconstruction. Authorities said alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors.

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