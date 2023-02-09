Man caught running naked through backyards

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A 48-year-old Sheboygan County man was found moderately hypothermic after being caught running naked through backyards.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of the 3300 block of Wildwood Drive during the early morning hours on February 8 for the report of a naked man running through backyards.

Footprints were located in the snow that confirmed that the man was not wearing shoes. Officer Koening and K9 Neko were deployed along with a drone operated by the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office in an attempt to locate the man due to temperatures hovering under 30 degrees.

K9 Neko was able to track the man through several backyards and located clothing and property belonging to the subject.

Officers report that the man was eventually located unconscious and lying naked in the snow in the area of Chasm Lane.

Manitowoc Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the subject to a local hospital where it was discovered he was moderately hypothermic and possibly under the influence of hallucinogenic drugs.

A vehicle belonging to the man was located in the 3500 block of Waldo Boulevard.

Neighbors in the area have contacted the Police Department over the past couple of days to return the subject's property that was located in their yards.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information surrounding the incident is encouraged to call the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6551.