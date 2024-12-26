Man arrested for child porn in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Manitowoc man was arrested after police say they found child pornography in his possession.

Steven J. Wester, 47, was taken into custody after investigators searched a property on Dec. 11, according to the Manitowoc Police Department.

In a media release, police say the search warrant was granted based on a tip from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

During the search, authorities say, they found a "large number" of videos and images of child sexual abuse content.

The Manitowoc Police Department is sharing this information to potentially identify other victims, authorities say in the release. According to Manitowoc Police, Wester was involved in area youth sports — and has been investigated for similar, concerning behavior in the past.

If you are a victim yourself, or are aware of any other potential victims, Manitowoc Police encourages you to reach out to Manitowoc Police Department Detective Jason Denk at 920-686-6557 or the Manitowoc Police Department Shift Commanders Office at 920-686-6551. You can also provide the information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466, or by utilizing the P3 App. Tipsters may remain anonymous if they choose.