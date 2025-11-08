MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — As temperatures drop across Wisconsin, Gracious Givers in Manitowoc is opening its doors and hearts to anyone in need this winter season.

Local nonprofit opens doors and hearts to neighbors in need

What started as a simple Facebook group has grown into a community hub for kindness, offering everything from coats and hats to medical supplies, hygiene products, tents, and even transportation to food pantries or appointments.

"Turns out people like being nice to each other," said Karey Roberts, CEO and founder of Gracious Givers.

The nonprofit has become more than just a place to receive help – it's a source of purpose and connection for volunteers throughout the community.

"Gracious Givers has given people a place to come and go. It has also given people a purpose who didn't feel like they had a purpose, and we have blessed and they have blessed us," said Chris Jebavy, a volunteer with the organization.

For JoAnn Herman, volunteering with Gracious Givers provided a lifeline after losing her husband and living alone for the first time in more than 30 years.

"Gracious Givers gave a place to come — it sort of saved me from insanity. I was very happy to find Gracious Givers … they have given me a lot," Herman said.

Roberts said it's stories like Herman's that demonstrate what the community is truly about.

"She's our family. We are all family here," Roberts said.

That family feeling is something the organization hopes everyone experiences, whether they're receiving help or just stopping by to visit.

Gracious Givers is holding a bake sale Saturday, with money raised going to continue helping local families in need.

