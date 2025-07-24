Local builder creates accessible home for Manitowoc couple after life-altering accident

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — After a life-altering motorcycle accident last year, Jason and Tina Prigge needed a home that could support their new reality. A local builder stepped in to help, and I found out he ended up building more than just a house.

Every inch of the new home was designed with Tina and Jason in mind, from accessibility to comfort. But what makes this truly special is the connection formed along the way.

"That support took us from despondency to the courage to continue," Tina Prigge said.

A little over a year ago, Jason and Tina Prigge were in a motorcycle accident, leaving Jason with nine fractures in his leg and Tina losing both of her limbs on her left side.

At the time, they were renovating their family home which, after the accident, was no longer accessible.

"It was 100 years old, I loved it, I never thought I would move from it, but it was all stairs," Tina Prigge said.

And that's when Mike Howe stepped in.

"We call Mike Howe, miracle Mike," Tina Prigge said.

Mike Howe Builders were already working on zero barrier homes in The Preserve subdivision when he agreed to build the Prigges one — a home on a single plane with no stairs or thresholds to make getting around much easier.

"It just has given me this level of independence I was afraid I'd never have again. So it's incredible to have a part of my life back," Tina Prigge said.

But during the construction, the Prigges and Mike Howe found something they didn't expect.

"We became better friends the whole process, it's just, they're great people," Mike Howe said.

Jason and Mike spent almost every morning together during the build, working on plans and more.

"Hooking us up with this house has changed our life for the better so now we can concentrate on healing," Jason Prigge said.

The Preserve in Manitowoc has 17 houses already sold, with more still being built.

