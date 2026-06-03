MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A new open-air aviary exhibit is taking shape along the Little Manitowoc River at Manitowoc's Lincoln Park Zoo, funded by grants and donations that have helped transform a once-overgrown, flood-prone area.

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Lincoln Park Zoo opens new open-air aviary exhibit

Lincoln Park Zoological Society President Bill Fricke described the project as more than just a new exhibit.

"It's a coastal renovation along the Little Manitowoc River," Fricke said.

The exhibit is designed to let birds use the space naturally, taking advantage of the area's position along a major migratory route.

"The exhibit is kind of unique, it's an open-air exhibit, this area of Lake Michigan, going through Lincoln Park and Woodland Dunes, is like a bird superhighway," Fricke said.

The aviary will have one permanent resident — a rescued blue heron that lost the ability to fly and is finding a second chance at life in the new space.

While bird activity may be limited at first, Fricke is optimistic that word will spread.

"Well, I hope they all talk to each other and tell others this is the place to be," Fricke said.

Lincoln Park Zoo Team Lead Vicki Rathsack, who has worked at the zoo for 30 years, said the wetland restoration will benefit the broader community, not just zoo visitors.

"Having the wetland restoration to be used in our zoo camps as well as a facility for teachers to come down and use it to teach kids, I think, is going to be great," Rathsack said.

A new boardwalk will also give visitors an up-close view of the river.

"Puts you right out on the river. You'll be able to see from one end of the river all the way to the lake," Rathsack said.

The new exhibit will be celebrated during this year's Zoo Stomp event on July 18, giving visitors a chance to explore the new space.

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