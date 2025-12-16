MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The district's phone ban requires all cell phones, smart glasses and smart watches to be kept in lockers during school hours.

"It has gone very well, we've seen a reduction in referrals," said Micah Hoffman, Lincoln High School principal.

Hoffman says they've also seen book checkouts increase by 25% and audiobook checkouts jump by 600%. It's reading and listening students are doing, often in study hall, instead of staring at a smartphone.

Watch the full broadcast here:

Lincoln High students swap screen time for study time after phone ban

"Even our A's and B's for students have gone up by 21%. I think there is some correlation that is certainly impactful there," Hoffman said.

Students say they feel more focused in class without the constant distraction of their devices.

"I feel a lot more motivated to study because I know there is nothing to distract me," said Lila Redwine, a senior at Lincoln High School.

Redwine says the rule is also changing how students interact with each other throughout the day.

"Even in the hallways, people used to be on their phones, and now they're not, so it's forcing people to talk to each other and smile at each other," Redwine said.

She says the ban helped her see just how much time she spent on her phone before the policy took effect.

"It really is a reality check. You don't realize how addicted you are to your phone until it's taken away from you," Redwine said.

Teachers say classroom dynamics have shifted dramatically since the ban went into effect.

"It's not a power struggle to get kids to raise their hand. Everybody's eyes are up, and they're not afraid to get into conversations," said Mitch Sessler, a special education teacher at Lincoln High School.

When Sessler looks in the hallways now, he notices a significant change in student behavior.

"I really appreciate how social the kids are now. They are able to have a conversation and work on social skills they were lacking," Sessler said.

Educators say the change is just beginning, and they expect to see focus and engagement increase further in the next semester.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.