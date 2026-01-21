Lincoln cheer team makes history with first-ever nationals bid

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — For the first time in school history, Lincoln High School's cheerleading team has earned a bid to compete at nationals, flipping the script on their traditional role of supporting other teams.

The team secured their invitation to nationals after falling just short at regionals last year. Head coach Jessica Gomm said the team had one more opportunity to improve their score, and this time their hard work paid off.

"This is just the right time, the right personnel, the right kids," Gomm said.

The journey to nationals wasn't easy or cheap. The cheerleaders have been fundraising since August, with no guarantee they would qualify for the competition.

Senior cheerleader Lillian Olive said the team's bond helped them overcome challenges along the way.

"I love the team. I think all of us together, we've been through a lot, we've been through a lot of hardships. The things that we went through brought us where we are," Olive said.

The team reworked their routine after last year's near-miss, and the changes proved successful. Freshman cheerleader Tatym Weber said she's surprised by how far the team has come.

"I'm very shocked. I didn't think it would be like this at all. I'm happy I get to do it with the team I have now," Weber said.

Earning a nationals bid means the team has met the highest standards in skill, safety, and difficulty. Gomm emphasized the athletic demands of competitive cheerleading.

"It's not just shaking poms. They're throwing human beings in the air, and it has to be safe," Gomm said.

For a team that spends every game supporting other athletes, heading to nationals represents a role reversal they've earned.

"Cheerleading is the spirit of the high school. We support all of the other teams and we do it with a smile. We are always congratulating them, and now it's our time," Gomm said.

The team will travel to Orlando in about two weeks, with competition day set for February 6.

