MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc's Lighthouse Recovery Community Center brought people together at Red Arrow Beach to celebrate Labor Day with a safe, substance-free environment.

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Lighthouse Recovery Community Center hosts Labor Day picnic

The local nonprofit connects people with recovery support, resources and a community of people who understand what each other are going through. For many in recovery, holidays can bring a unique set of challenges — making events like this one especially meaningful.

Brent Boers, a Peer Advisory Council chair member, said the goal of gatherings like this one goes beyond just having fun.

"It's about retraining yourself that you can have fun without alcohol or substances, and that's the main goal around here," Boers said.

Boers started his own foundation in recovery at Lighthouse and now helps plan events like this one. He said recovery has become more than a process — it has become part of who he is.

"It's part of my life. It's become life. I don't really call it being in recovery anymore, I call it myself," Boers said.

Fellow Peer Advisory Council chair member Erica Konkol said being surrounded by people with shared experiences helps her stay on track.

"Being able to hangout with other people and knowing it's safe. It helps me a lot to stay focused on what I want and where I want to be in life," Konkol said. "If these events weren't around I don't know what I'd be doing today."

Manitowoc resident Chris Seefeldt said when he first entered recovery, he worried the enjoyment of holidays like this might be gone for good.

"For most of us that come into recovery you think the fun is over if you can't drink or do the other extracurricular activities you used to do," Seefeldt said.

Lighthouse hosts similar events throughout the year, including picnics on Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day.

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