Lee Thennes selected as next Manitowoc Schools superintendent

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Lee Thennes has been announced as the Manitowoc Public School District's official superintendent.

Thennes has served as the interim superintendent since September of last year. He stepped up to the role after previous superintendent Jim Feil stepped down in August, just before the beginning of this school year.

Thennes has previously served as principal at two MPSD schools: Wilson Middle School and Lincoln High School.

Thennes steps to the plate in an official capacity amid the district's need of $160 million for school repairs.

He recently led a successful $25 million referendum on the April 1st ballot. The funds will go to urgent needs at school facilities.