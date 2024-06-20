Lawyer for Katrina Baur suggests 'resolution' in case during hearing

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Attorneys in the child neglect case against Katrina Baur met for a status conference Thursday, and the defense suggested there may be a "resolution" in the case.

Baur is the mother of Elijah Vue, a three-year-old who's now been missing for four months.

She and her partner, Jesse Vang, have been charged with child neglect, but not in the disappearance of the little boy. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Baur did not appear in-person in Manitowoc County Court or over Zoom, but in the brief hearing her attorney shared apparent new information with the judge.

"We may, I need to speak with Ms. Baur, we may have a resolution,” said attorney Ann Larson. “I am not 100 percent sure."

I reached out to the district attorney and defense for clarification on the "resolution" but haven't yet heard back.

Baur's next court date, a scheduling conference, is July 1. Jesse Vang is also set to be back in court on June 28th.