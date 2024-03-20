Watch Now
Lakeshore radio personality dies after car crash

Posted at 9:54 AM, Mar 20, 2024
MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A WOMT Radio personality known as Tom Craig died earlier this week, according to the radio station.

The station was told by Craig's family that he had died from injuries after a car crash on Tuesday.

Jim Medley, the operations manager for Seehafer Broadcasting, said that Tom worked at the station from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Medley said that he was texting Tom on Tuesday morning before the crash.

"He told me he was so happy that he was on air," Medley said of the conversation.

