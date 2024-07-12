Lakeshore community helps raise money for couple hurt in motorcycle crash

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — When a local couple needed help after a bad motorcycle crash, our community stepped up. Here’s more on the outpouring of generosity from our neighbors to help.



After a motorcycle crash, the Lakeshore community has raised more than $145,000.

Jason and Tina Prigge have been involved in multiple organizations in the area.

The couple remains in the hospital as they recover.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Amber Daugs is talking about the motorcycle crash involving her close friends, Jason and Tina Prigge.

"i just immediately lept into tears," Daugs recalled.

It happened last week. Both of them were severely injured. Tina had to have part of both her left leg and arm amputated.

Amber knew she had to immediately make a GoFundMe to help.

"By the time I went to see him in the hospital that afternoon, we had already raised over $70,000,” Daugs said.

That GoFundMe is now at more than $130,000. For a couple, who have helped at multiple non-profits and community businesses. But it wasn't over for Paul Hoffman, owner of Petskull Brewery.

"I've known Tina since high school,” Hoffman said. “We went to high school together."

With the help of other bars, restaurants and food trucks, the group organized a fundraiser for the Prigge's.

"For a second there,” Hoffman said. “I kind of just looked around and was amazed by all of these people who came out for these two individuals to try and show support."

Paul says the fundraiser generated another $12,000 for the couple, who remain in the hospital.

I reached out to Jason, as we’ve worked on a story together, and he told me he's just too emotional to talk right now. but in a written message he shared with me in part:

"You are all amazing people and we love you … Our road to recovery will be long, but because of you, we will prevail."

Amber too thanks our neighbors as she helps her friend.

"It's pretty overwhelming honestly,” she said. “To help lift up the kindness and be a part of a kindness movement in our community for people that we all love and hold dearly."

If you'd like to help out the Prigge’s, more information can be found here.

