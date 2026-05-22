MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A new self-serve rental business on the Manitowoc River is making it easier than ever to get out on the water. Simply Paddle, located at Riverpoint Park, lets customers rent kayaks and paddleboards with just a few taps on their phone — no staff required.

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Kayak "vending machine" comes to the Manitowoc River

The idea came from owners Stephanie and Ben Peters, who found a shared love of the water early in their relationship.

"One thing that connected us from the moment we met is the beauty we find in this place," Stephanie and Ben Peters said.

Simply Paddle offers single and tandem kayaks and paddleboards available to rent for 2, 4, 6, or 8 hours. Single kayaks and paddleboards start at $25, while tandem kayaks start at $30. Additional hours cost $10 each.

The rental process is designed to be straightforward.

"When we are describing it, everybody understands how a vending machine works, you make your selection, you pay, you enjoy your product. Here, similar," Peters said.

Here is how it works: select how long you want to rent, and the kayak or paddleboard along with a locker will unlock. You can place your belongings in the locker and grab your paddles, then head down to the launch and get paddling.

Once on the water, paddlers can float past the USS Cobia, watch the S.S. Badger come into port, or take in the scenery along the Manitowoc River.

For Manitowoc resident Kurt Duzeski, who took a kayak out Thursday, the experience delivered.

"It's great to take advantage of what Manitowoc has to offer," Duzeski said.

When asked how his time on the water went, Duzeski said it was exactly what he was looking for.

"It was great, nothing more peaceful than being out on the water, floating, and enjoying nature," Duzeski said.

Simply Paddle plans to partner with local organizations and businesses this summer to host events including Paddles and Pints and Kayaks and Coffee, all aimed at getting more people out on the water.

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