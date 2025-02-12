Katrina Baur's lawyer to go over discovery until June, the court will meet again then

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Katrina Baur's case was discussed in the Manitowoc County Courthouse today during a scheduling conference.

The mother of Elijah Vue is charged with two felony counts including chronic neglect of a child resulting in death, after the three-year-old boy was found dead in September 2024. This came after Vue first went missing in February of last year.

Baur's lawyer, Amber Gratz, and the Manitowoc District Attorney mentioned the large amount of discovery in this case heard by Judge Anthony Lambrecht.

"We are working with Attorney Gratz to provide her discovery, which is an unusually large amount of discovery," District Attorney Jaclyn LaBre said. "That has been provided to her but it takes time to go through."

Due to that, Gratz asked for another scheduling conference in June. The court agreed to the scheduling conference on June 13th at 9 a.m.

Katrina Baur's partner and Elijah Vue's caretaker, Jesse Vang, is also charged with three felonies. This includes physical abuse of a child, repeated acts causing death.

Vang's case is set for a scheduling conference on March 13.