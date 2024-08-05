Katrina Baur to receive new lawyer in child neglect case

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Katrina Baur's scheduling conference on Monday saw a significant turn as Baur's lawyer will not continue in the case.

Defense Attorney Ann Larsen (pictured above with Baur) has represented Baur since she was charged with child neglect in February. Larsen said she will not be able to continue due to a conflict with the case.

"I determined there was a conflict," Larsen said. "I then did contact attorney Amber Gratz to see if she would be able to assume representation. She's indicated to me that, yes, she will be able to represent."

Baur is the mother of Elijah Vue, a three-year-old who's now been missing for more than five months.

She and her partner, Jesse Vang, have been charged with child neglect, but not in the disappearance of the little boy.

Baur is scheduled for a bail hearing on Wednesday. The hearing is set to proceed as scheduled unless Baur's new attorney, Amber Gratz, tells Judge Robert Dewane that they need more time to prepare.

"We'll leave the 7th at 2:45 p.m. on," Judge Dewane said. "Hopefully we can at least take up the bail motion, and then we'll probably need to let Attorney Gratz get up to speed before we do anything else."