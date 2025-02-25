Juvenile suspect charged in connection to online threat to Roncalli Middle School

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — One juvenile was taken into custody and charged with terroristic threats after allegedly making a social media threat to Roncalli Middle School, according to the Manitowoc Police Department.

Police said they were made aware of a social media threat to the school just before 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators identified the suspect, who they said was immediately located and taken into custody.

The suspect was charged with terroristic threats and placed under secure detention, according to police.

"The safety of our children is of the utmost importance to the Manitowoc Police Department", said Lt. Mark R Schroeder. "Any actions or threats against them will not be tolerated".