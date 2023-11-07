Just as the holidays arrive, FedEx opens a center in Manitowoc; a look at what this means for the city

A new FedEx distribution opened in Manitowoc just before the holidays. The center adds upwards of 80 jobs to Manitowoc.

The center is more than 200,000 square feet on the southeast side of town. Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nichols says it is big for the city to bring in a company like FedEx.

Progress Lakeshore Executive Director, Jamie Zastrow, says that new business will bring new business. She thinks the city is headed in the right direction.

Just in time for the holidays, a new FedEx distribution center is opening. Here’s a look at the economic development it will bring to the area.

"Manitowoc is bread and butter manufacturing," said Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nichols. "We build things, but we also ship things."

And a lot of packages will be shipped at the new FedEx distribution facility. It's more than 200,000 square feet. Mayor Nichols says this facility means big business for the city.

"To have FedEx in that mold, in that diversity, is key," Mayor Nichols said.

The city continues to grow and look for more businesses to open.

Progress Lakeshore is an economic development organization in Manitowoc.

"We've really, over the last 20 to 25 years, been able to diversify that economy so that we aren't so reliant on one employer," said Progress Lakeshore Executive Director Jamie Zastrow.

Zastrow says it is that diversity that makes these new businesses so important.

As we looked at last week, the city is exploring options now that the industry park is full. Zastrow says the FedEx building is proof the city is figuring it out.

"It's still nice to see these companies come to town," said Zastrow. "Development breeds additional development."

Mayor Nichols says there is plenty more to come for the resilient town.

"Manitowoc isn't just one of those small communities that are dying off as everything goes elsewhere," said Mayor Nichols. "It's attracting large names like FedEx still."

Mayor Nichols says the distribution center employs upwards of 80 people.

Some will be hired locally, and some are FedEx employees from outside the area.

He says he's excited for both Manitowoc job seekers and to welcome new people to town.