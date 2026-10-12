Jury selected for the trial of Timothy Hauschultz, accused in the death of 7-year-old Ethan Hauschultz

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A jury has been seated in Manitowoc County for the long-awaited trial of Timothy Hauschultz, the man accused of ordering the punishment that led to the 2018 death of his great-nephew, 7-year-old Ethan Hauschultz.

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Jury selected for the trial of Timothy Hauschultz accused in the 2018 death of 7-year-old Ethan Hauschultz

Monday's jury selection lasted about seven hours. The state and defense individually questioned 21 potential jurors, excusing 14 of them. The majority of those excused had prior knowledge of the case and believed Timothy is guilty.

The jury consists of seven women and seven men. Because the jury must remain anonymous, no cameras were allowed in the courtroom Monday.

Prosecutors say Ethan died from hypothermia after being forced, as a punishment, to carry a heavy wooden log for about two hours in wet, snowy conditions.

Timothy allegedly ordered his son, Damian Hauschultz, to punish Ethan with hard labor and other measures for failing to memorize Bible verses.

The trial has been delayed multiple times. It was set to begin earlier this year, but Damian was unable to testify due to an ongoing appeal. Damian has been convicted for his role in Ethan's death and is considered a critical witness in the case.

Opening statements are set for Tuesday.

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