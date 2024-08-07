Judge rejects lower bond for Baur, allows supervised contact with children

MANITOWOC (NBC 26 — The mother of Elijah Vue was back in court Wednesday seeking a lower bond and the ability to see her other children.



Katrina Baur requested her $15,000 bond be reduced to $5,000 or a signature bond.

Judge Robert Dewane denied the request.

Dewane modified a condition allowing Baur to have supervised contact with her children.

Katrina Baur appeared in Manitowoc County court over Zoom. Her new attorney Amber Gratz requested a signature bond, or bond lowered from $15,000 to $5,000

Katrina Baur is the mother of three year-old Elijah Vue, who went missing on February 20th.

She's been charged with child neglect but not directly in his disappearance.

"I think that is sufficient to ensure her appearance especially given her ties to the community and the state,” Gratz said.

The state opposed the motion, and Elijah's father, Jimmy Vue also addressed the court.

"I would like to ask you to deny bail based on the fact that my son is still missing,” Vue said. “We need answers and I think Katrina Baur has the answer."

Judge Robert Dewane denied a bond reduction. But he did modify a condition barring Baur from contact with children under the age of 18, allowing supervised contact with her children only.

"In this case, supervised contact would have to be arranged or it wouldn't be allowed,” said Dewane.

Baur is not due back in court until October 22 for a status conference.