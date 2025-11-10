Judge rejects Alford plea in Hauschultz murder case

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Manitowoc County judge has rejected an Alford plea for Timothy Hauschultz, who's been charged with murder among other counts for ordering punishment that led to his great-nephew's death.

Judge Carey Read said such a plea would not be in the best interest of the public.

Hauschultz faces multiple felony charges stemming from the death, including felony murder for the death of seven-year-old Ethan Hauschultz. He was first arrested in 2019.

According to a criminal complaint, Hauschultz directed his then-14-year-old son, Damian Hauschultz, to discipline seven-year-old Ethan for failing to memorize a series of Bible verses. The punishment allegedly included having the boy carry a heavy log for hours under Damian’s supervision.

An Alford plea allows defendants to maintain their innocence but accept a conviction, according to the State Bar of Wisconsin.

Now that the deal has been rejected, trial remains scheduled for February 23rd.

NBC 26's Abbey Hamachek will be updating this story with more from the courtroom shortly.