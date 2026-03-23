Jewish leaders speak out after individuals hang racist posters along the Manitowoc Riverwalk

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Manitowoc police are looking into security footage which captured two individuals hanging racist and hateful posters along the Riverwalk last week.

While the posters have been taken down, the impact of their message is still being felt.

Mayor Nickels said the Manitowoc police are looking into the incident. He added that the posters are an ordinance violation and asked anyone with information to contact the department.

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Jewish community leaders speak out after individuals hang racist posters along the Manitowoc Riverwalk

"It has long been part of our community’s moral compass to reject speech that is hateful or targeted toward any group," Nickels said.

Green Bay Cantor Kate Judd spoke out about the incident.

"You need to stop this and find something better to do in your life," Judd said.

When asked if there is a sense of fear, Judd responded:

"Oh absolutely. I know that people are afraid here," Judd said.

Judd added this isn’t the first time she has experienced hate. "We had someone shoot a BB gun at our door."

The Anti-Defamation League says antisemitic incidents have risen nearly 900% in the last decade. ADL Midwest Senior Regional Director Rebecca Weininger said recent events have impacted local safety.

"Right after military action in Iran started, every single synagogue in my region checked in with added security," Weininger said.

Weininger told me routine days come with an underlying sense of danger.

"Every single Sunday when I drop my kids off at Hebrew school there is a part of me that hopes this isn’t the last time I am seeing my kids alive," Weininger said.

Despite the threats, Weininger said they will continue to practice their faith.

"We won’t stop going to synagogue, we won’t stop being Jewish," Weininger said.

Judd also addressed the individuals who hung the posters.

"You want to tell us to go? Tell us that to our face. Don’t go sneaking around at night sticking little signs up," Judd said.

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