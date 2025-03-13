Jesse Vang scheduled for conference in June as attorneys continue to review mass amount of discovery

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Jesse Vang's case was discussed today at the Manitowoc County courthouse. The defendant did not appear.

Vang's attorney asked for more time to review the discovery in the case, stating:

"I think there's 7,000 pages of police reports alone. That doesn't include all of the videos, interviews and everything else."

Vang's attorney said it could take him as much as six months to be ready.

Jesse Vang was the caretaker of the late three-year-old Elijah Vue. He is is charged with three felonies, including physical abuse of a child and repeated acts causing death.

A status conference for Vang has been scheduled for June 20 at 9 A.M.