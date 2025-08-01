MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Students from Kamogawa, Japan, are getting their first taste of Wisconsin life as part of an international exchange program with Manitowoc County students who recently returned from their own trip to Japan.

The visiting students have already begun exploring local attractions despite having been in town for less than 24 hours.

Japanese exchange students from sister city Kamogawa explore Manitowoc

"Today we did like an art day, and a lot of dairy. We started our day at the Rahr West Art Museum. We did a tour and a scavenger hunt ... and then are here at Cedar Crest now," Courtney Hansen, director for Visit Manitowoc, said.

Cedar Crest in Manitowoc was the group's final stop of the day, giving the Japanese students their first literal taste of Wisconsin. But some students are looking forward to experiencing more iconic Wisconsin attractions.

"I wanna see cow ... I wanna see big hamburger in USA," Yuto Ogura, a student from Kamogawa, said.

The exchange program is exposing the Japanese students to small-town American life, which differs significantly from their experiences in Japan.

"It's great because I like rural place rather than the city so this atmosphere here is really good for me," Ogura said.

For local students participating in the exchange, the international experience has been transformative. Sage Trepasso, a senior at Valders High School who recently returned from Japan, reflected on how the experience has shaped his future plans.

"It has made me think a little bit and I stand to realize that I like traveling going to fun places like that so I would like a job that pays good enough for me to travel," Trepasso said.

During their stay, the Japanese students will visit several local attractions including the Maritime Museum and will take a trip to Green Bay for a Timber Rattlers game, allowing Ogura to check dairy cows and giant hamburgers off his travel list.

