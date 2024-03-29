'It's perfect': Golf carts take to the roads in village designated ATV park

REEDSVILLE (NBC 26) — In most places you can't drive golf carts or utility vehicles on the road. Reedsville is one of the few places where you can, because the town has been designated an ATV park.



In town designated ATV park, golf carts and ATVs can be driven on the 35 MPH speed limit roads.

Brillion Police Chief, Kirk Schend says the program is spreading around the state.

Glenn Braun has multiple ATVs of his own and thinks it makes the town much more friendly.

Glenn Braun is the owner of Deer Run Golf Course and a few utility vehicles of his own.

"It's perfect, you don't need to jump in your car or truck, you can just jump in your UTV and take a nice little stroll," said Braun. "You see golf carts at the stop signs, you see ATVs at the stop signs."

The town has shared this distinction with Brillion for nearly two decades. Owner of Jim’s Golf Carts in Reedsville, Jim Brandt says it's becoming a popular program.

"We get calls yearly about how does the program work,” said Brandt. “How is it working, how many problems are there, is there problems with it."

I spoke with Brillion police chief, Kirk Schend, who said it's one the best decisions they've made and there have only been three incidents in nearly two decades.

None of them were deadly.

"It's easier to interact and it just makes it more friendly, I feel,” says Brandt. “People can stop and talk and just enjoy the company of others."

A town with all kinds of vehicles on the road and people who love it.

"It's nice,” Braun says. “It's kind of like a family friendly atmosphere and community."

I'm told, Brillion and Reedsville were two of the first towns in the state to be ATV parks. Now Police Chief Schend says they are starting to show up in other places across our state.