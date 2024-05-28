'It's a somber day'; Veterans and local community alike honor the fallen on the Lakeshore

Memorial Day has taken over the Lakeshore. After a morning parade, the community came out to AmVets Post 99 for a picnic and to commemorate those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Manitowoc American Veterans Post 99 put on a picnic to commemorate fallen soldiers.

Local Veteran Perry Bunnell said that the day makes him so proud of his community and the support in the area.

Proceeds from the picnic will go towards adding an addition onto the AmVets facility in Manitowoc.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Lifelong Manitowoc man Perry Bunnell takes Memorial Day to reflect on his time in the service.

"It gave me a purpose. It gave me a direction,” said Bunnell. “I was kind of a lost soul, and it grew me up a little bit. It made me the person I am today."

Now back home, he can spend a meaningful holiday with his community who met at the Manitowoc American Veterans clubhouse on the west side of town.

"Makes you feel very proud to be in a smaller community that still steps up and honors our men and women that lost their lives,” Bunnell said.

An effort that was organized in part by Steve Chuss, Brett Lippert, and Davis Reno. All members of the AmVets. Steve and Davis are sons of veterans and Brett is a veteran himself.

"I’m supporting him”, Steve said of Brett. “He's a true veteran and I give a lot to this organization because it's what I believe in, and everybody should."

Words that mean a lot to Brett as does the support he feels from a day like this.

"It does mean something,” Brett said. “As a veteran, it does mean something that people care and they're still patriotic."

Although filled with live music, great food and even better community, Perry says the true meaning of the day lies deeper.

"It's a somber day to take a minute and reflect,” says Bunnell. “On the men and women that gave the ultimate sacrifice, by losing their life protecting our freedoms and giving us what we have today."

This year's picnic will also help AmVets Post 99 as they plan to use the fundraising money from the event to build an addition to their building.