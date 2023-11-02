'It's a good problem to have'; Manitowoc is out of space for new industry as leaders plan for the future

Manitowoc's indstry park has been growing since the 1990's but it is now full. The city has purchased 90 acres of farm land to use for businesses until a long-term plan can begin.

Community Development Director, Adam Tegan says this is a good problem to have. He says the city is committed to growth but now they must plan for the future.

Manitowoc local Marilyn Budnik-Burish is incredibly happy to hear of the growth. She says she is very happy more jobs are coming to Manitowoc and the next generation is moving in.

"It's a good problem to have," said Community Development Director, Adam Tegan. "It's very difficult if a business wants to come. They are looking for twenty acres and need utilities, but you tell them, 'Well, give us three to five years'. That's just not going to work."

The business park has seen plenty of recent projects.

"In the last few years alone, we've seen several new buildings come up as well as expansions," said Tegan.

Whether it’s a massive expansion or an entirely new park, Tegan told me that it could take years to develop, but the city wants options. And those options come in the form of 90 acres near I-43.

"That 90 acres, it is a short-term solution," Tegan says. "So, it buys us a couple of years to figure out that long term vision."

Tegan estimates that this interim park could accommodate three or four more businesses.

"We are looking towards the future," he said. "This is a place for people to work. We need to have a place for businesses to continue to come, continue to develop, and continue to expand our tax space."

Marilyn Budnik-Burish lives in Manitowoc, and she says she loves to see her city grow.

"We've had a lot of old industry, and we are changing into a lot of new, innovative industry that came in. It's kind of nice."

Tegan tells me there's always interest from various companies to join the industrial park but he says the earliest that could happen is next spring.