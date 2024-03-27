'It's a dream come true': Waterfront Wine Bar owners talk about being on 'America's Best Restaurants'

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A local restaurant and bar is getting national attention. Here’s a look at how one restaurant's success symbolizes the growth of the whole city.



Rachel Beck and her sister Megan Lauson own Waterfront Wine Bar. A restaurant in downtown Manitowoc soon to be featured on 'America’s Best Restaurants' show, which airs on social media.

The restaurant has been open for just five years.

"It's a dream come true,” said Lauson. “It came in a thought; we created it and here it is."

The show's production was in town filming last week and now it's being edited for you to see.

"It's a great opportunity for a small business like us to be recognized," said Beck

Recognition that customer, Tyler Reed, loves.

"That you guys would be drawn here for America’s Greatest Restaurants, that's an honor," said Reed.

A lifelong Manitowoc local, he says the wine bar is just one example of an exciting time in Manitowoc’s growth.

"Some stuff is gone but it has leveled up in a lot of areas too,” said Reed. “You never would've had a place like this back then."

He said he finds downtown Manitowoc as much more of a destination than when he was a child.

"We find ourselves leaving less than we used to,” Reed says. “The community has grown and all of these places popped up."

An honor that Megan and Rachel will not forget soon as they continue doing what they love.

"The community feels involved, like we're a family,” said Lauson. “We get to bring the tastes out of what we enjoy doing best."

The excitement will have to wait for at least bit, as Rachel tells me their story will not air until June on social media.