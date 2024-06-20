'It really is fantastic'; Lakeshore weather offers relief from the heat

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — On a day where heat is a concern across many of our neighborhoods, the Lakeshore is enjoying perfect conditions.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Some locals and even visitors are using it as relief from the heat.

Mike Bergin and his wife, Kathy, say they couldn't have visited on a better day.

"Where we're coming from its 90 plus degrees today,” Mike says. “This is a great break to be able to enjoy the lakefront."

Enjoyable it is as the Lakeshore is seeing temperatures in the 70's today, a step down from the bay area which is experiencing the hottest day of the year.

"I grew up with it being cooler by the lake, so that's a great thing,” said Mike. “To be able to enjoy it today is fantastic, it really is fantastic."

I can say that I drove the Lakeshore today and saw the trails and beaches very busy from Manitowoc up through Two Rivers.