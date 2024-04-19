'It hurts and it's not even my child': Volunteers talk about searching for Elijah Vue

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — The search continues for Elijah Vue nearly two months after the little boy disappeared. Here’s an update from the search party on their next steps and an important fundraiser to keep going.



The Vue family searches for Elijah Vue are hosting a fundraiser at the Mikadow Theatre.

Search core leader Veronica Blackmon saids the group needs funds to keep the searches going.

The Two Rivers Police Department released a Friday afternoon update that they are continuing to search

Veronica Blackmon is the leader of the search coordinating with the Vue family.

"We're searching every single day,” Blackmon said. “We're trying to get as much ground covered as possible."

Blackmon says they've covered most of Manitowoc and Two Rivers, some spots twice.

"We have other counties next that we have to get to,” said Blackmon.

On Friday afternoon, the Two Rivers Police Department said they have searched land, water and air this week but were unable to find the little boy. They said they would continue to look.

Blackmon says the Police also offer advice about where they should look.

"The police know, 'hey we looked here, you guys are looking here',” Blackmon explained. “That way we can come together and we won't be in the same area constantly, over and over again."

Funding, she says, is also key to help with food, gas and other needed supplies. A benefit is being held at the Mikadow Theater Friday evening to raise money.

"We're out there all day sometimes at night, so we need that,” Blackmon said. “Handwarmers, coats, hats, stuff like that."

Cheryl Rauen says she's been part of the search for more than a month.

"It hurts and it's not even my child. I still feel like he's a part of the community and we all want to help them to help them get through this,” says Rauen. “To keep positive in hopes that we find him and bring him home."

The searchers won't get too much rest after Friday’s fundraiser, Blackmon says they'll be back out Saturday morning at 10 o’clock at the Mikadow Theatre.