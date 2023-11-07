'It definitely hits home'; neighbors concerned after shooting in Manitowoc

The shooting occured midday on November 4th on the 2700 Block of Viebahn Street in Manitowoc.

The suspect ran from the scene and has yet to be arrested. Fortunately, the victim of the shooting survived.

One neighbors says he hopes the police can find the suspect soon.

One neighbor told me what he heard when after the shooting this weekend.

'" He said 'They're on the lookout for somebody, there was just a shooting',” Manitowoc local Austin White is concerned about safety in his neighborhood after the shooting this weekend.

He has lived in Manitowoc his whole life and currently lives one block away from the shooting.

"It definitely hits home a little more than when you watch the news and see something happened in a city where you don't live," White told me.

The Manitowoc Police Department declined an interview as the investigation is still ongoing.

But in a press release, they said the suspect was seen leaving the area after the shooting and the attack was directed at the victim.

As Austin alluded to, violent crime is not too common in the area. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, from August 2020 to July of this year, the city only saw 2 homicides and 20 robberies. The incident is being described as a robbery/attempted homicide.

With the suspect still on the run, White hopes this can all come to an end soon.

"I would like to see it, obviously, taken care of as soon as possible", said White. "I know there is protocols that go on with that, but I feel like everyone should just be on the lookout."

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Manitowoc Police Department.