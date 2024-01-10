'Imagine instantly losing your house': an update after an apartment fire on New Year's Day

A New Year's day fire in Kiel displaced 25 people.

Wisconsin Red Cross has helped 23 people so far.

Volunteer Dan Weirdert talks about being there right after the fire.

25 people are still without a home after a fire ripped through their apartment building a week ago.

Red Cross volunteer Dan Weidert was there that early morning to help people right after a fire forced them out of their homes.

"If you can imagine instantly losing your house,” Weidert said. "They were concerned about others. They were asking about others. You know, you can tell they are good people they were just caught up in an incident."

I spoke with a few people who live at the Fremont Terrace Apartments when they came to look at the damage. They all said the fire was very emotional.

“These are my friends and family,” said property manager Deb Olson. “This is all very hard for me.”

Olson said that she has found a place to live in the meantime.

Some described the thick smoke as they ran out of the building.

Weidert empathized with the victims.

"Not knowing where you are going to go to next and some of them were pretty much out the door instantly,” he said.

Out of the 25 people who lost their homes, the Red Cross says 23 of them have been helped by them.

I also talked with the building's owner who said he said he plans to rebuild. He says he's not sure when that will happen.