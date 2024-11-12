'I'm very proud of them'; Volunteers clean Civil War veteran's gravestones

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — With just brushes and elbow grease, Manitowoc community members honored their veterans.



Volunteers cleaned the gravestones of Civil War veterans at Calvary Cemetary.

Vietnam veteran Dennis Moore says that it is the least they could do for the heroes.

Manitowoc's Civil War Roundtable says there are still 500 more in Manitowoc County left to be cleaned.

For one group, Veteran’s Day in Manitowoc was a chance to honor Civil War veterans.

"For their service and the duty they did for our country to keep it free,” said organizer Jerry Nueser.

Nueser, President of the Manitowoc Civil War Roundtable, says volunteers cleaned the veteran's lime gravestones at Calvary Cemetery.

"It's amazing what a little soap and water can do,” he said.

Armed with light brushes and soap approved by federal guidelines, Jerry says that more than 500 Civil War veteran’s gravestones need to be cleaned in Manitowoc County alone.

"Anyone that comes by can say, 'Wow! That gravestone stands out. Now I can really read it,” Nueser said.

A level of care that was photographed by Dennis Moore.

Having served in the Vietnam War, Dennis says these are the moments that mean so much to him.

"I'm proud to be a veteran,” said Moore. “The least we can do is remember them by keeping their stones clean and putting flags on them during Memorial Day. Things like that."

A group of veterans who served a century before him but are still not forgotten.

"Almost 600,000 soldiers died during the Civil War,” says Moore. “They died for a purpose... so I'm very proud of them."

With hundreds of graves still to clean, Manitowoc's Civil War Roundtable says that anyone and everyone is welcome to help. More information can be found here.