'I'm so thankful'; A new athletic facility in Manitowoc means a lot to one school

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A spring sports season full of practices can make for a packed gym here at Manitowoc Lutheran. But now the school has new multi-million dollar project to create more space.



The new athletic facility project, which will be around $9 million, will be completed in October of this year.

Athletic director, Scott Loberger says that there will now be room for everyone to practice after school.

Sophomore athlete, Olivia Martin told me she is very grateful for the donations they received.

Athletic director Scott Loberger is in charge of the plans for a new athletic facility.

"It was time. We want to give kids a great educational experience,” said Loberger. “That's what's going to help kids to come here and want to be a part of Manitowoc Lutheran High School."

Loberger says athletics are a big part of that experience, so a new gym is part of the addition.

He says the full project will cost around $9 million, covered by outside donations.

The new facility will be a big part of sophomore athlete, Olivia Martin's last two years in school.

"It really means a lot to me to have this new gym to play in,” said Martin. “I'm so thankful for everyone who's been able to donate money to us."

Lutheran currently only has one gym and plenty of teams that need to practice.

Currently, some teams don't end practice until around 8 o'clock.

"This is an opportunity to have them all get into gyms after school and then get them on their way home so that they can be with their families,” said Loberger.

Loberger also says they'll be building a new training facility to keep athletes healthy and help them recover from injuries.

"It really shows how much of a supportive community we have here at Manitowoc Lutheran,” said Martin.

Loberger says that the school plans to have a grand opening with five Lutheran basketball teams playing when all is finalized.