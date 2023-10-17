'I want to see him in prison': Scare USA owner makes first appearance in court

Haunted Attraction "Scare USA" worker arrested after being charged with a felony count of repeated sexual assault of the same child. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday.

John Schwarz Jr., 37, assaulted the victim at least 18 times, according to the criminal complaint.

Schwarz did not qualify for a public defender. Judge Mark R. Rohrer gave him two weeks to find one before the case continues.

Jill Adams said she volunteered at Scare USA for a few years.

"I want to see him in prison," she said.

The charges against Scare USA’s owner say the case against him involves a minor who was a volunteer at Scare USA. According to the criminal complaint, there were at least 18 instances that Schwarz assaulted the victim and Schwarz would go as far as saying, ‘No means yes with you,’ and ‘If you tell anyone, you won't win.’”

Schwarz appeared briefly in front of Judge Mark Rohrer Monday at the Manitowoc County Courthouse. Judge Rohrer said that because Schwarz does not qualify for a public defender he will have two weeks to find one.

"Mr. Schwarz is not eligible for an attorney through his agency. Mr. Schwartz, you wish to have an attorney represent you. Is that correct?" Judge Rohrer said.

"Yeah," Rohrer responded.

Schwarz' official initial appearance will now be pushed back until October 30 at the Manitowoc County Courthouse. Police officials say that if you have any information about Schwarz to give them a call.