'I try to do my best for her': The son of a Kiel football legend plays for much more than football

Kiel's all-time scoring leader now watched his son play on Friday nights.

His son, Harrison, says his father inspires him and his a big reason for how he plays.

After the passing of Harrison's grandma, he has decided to dedicate his season to her.

For Kiel High School football, one man has scored more points than anyone in program history. That man is Ken Zorn, and he now has as son named Harrison who he watches play on Friday nights.

"Friday night football is the best, and I've often told Harrison, 'Never forget these Friday nights', I miss them." Ken Zorn said.

A testament that Harrison took to heart from his father. A man he says he draws inspiration from as he looks at his dad's name on the record board.

"Every time I walk into school I always look up there an say that I want to beat that one day." said Harrison. "After school everyday we're always out there throwing it around. I think that's really helped me with my success out here. I'm really grateful for my Dad."

Throwing sessions that Ken will never forget.

"Just the little things," he says. "As a father, it's just amazing."

But for the two Zorns, football is no longer just about records or even wins for that matter. As this past Monday, Ken's mom, Harrison's grandma passed away.

"My Mom had a special connection with Harrison, I believe," said Ken. "Harrison is really dedicating this season to playing for Grandma."

"I just dedicate every rep, every snap to the people I'm playing for," Harrison says. "I try to do my best for her because I know that she would want me to be out here playing football and doing what I love."

As Ken sits in Kiel's stadium where his late father and mother always sat, he believes they now have a different view.

"I am sure that my parents are both watching up in heaven from this point on. Watching Harrison," he said.

Every Friday night, Harrison reminds himself who he's playing for with a ‘GZ’ written on his wristband. It stands for Grandma Zorn.