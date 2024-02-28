'I just want to give closer'; After more than a week the search for Elijah Vue continues

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Elijah Vue has now been missing for more than a week. Regardless, the Vue family, and the community refuse to give up.



Nan Balzan went out to search for Elijah and said that she wanted him to be found soon.

The group will continue to meet at 9 A.M. throughout the week.

Day 8 of the search for Elijah Vue and Nan Balzan is still out searching for Elijah with her husband, Rick.

"We have grandchildren about that age so I cannot imagine what the family is going through,” Balzan said. "I just want to give closer to the family."

Starting at Mikadow Theatre again today, the Vue family continues to search. Although they did not want to go on camera today, they told me to ask all farmers to check their lands and buildings.

Their unbreakable demeanor has inspired others, including Stephanie Gueria who came to help from Appleton.

"Everybody can relate to that,” Gueria. “We all have our children, and we are able to and we have the time and can spare it, we should be coming out here trying to help people."

But she doesn't want to stop at just the search, she says everyone can help in their own communities.

"I really want to make sure that I’m going back to Appleton and am able to advocate for the missing child, as he is not here right now," Gueria said.

It has now been more than a week and searchers are still pushing forward to find Elijah

"I’m hoping that they find him today or soon,” Balzan. “Today… I hope they find him today."

The family’s search will continue to meet at Mikadow Theatre at 9 A.M. throughout the week.