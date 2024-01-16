'I just like helping people'; How one man is giving to others after the storm

With the Lakeshore getting 10 inches of snow this weekend, many people are unable to leave their driveways. Adam Petroski volunteers to clear their driveway.

He says he does it for no pay and it makes him happy. He told me that it was great to see a smile on everyone's face.

"Throughout the weekend, I’ve probably plowed 50 to 60 different houses,” said Petroski.

He might not have a cape, but he may be a hero.

"It's like you're opening their jail cell door once they pull out of their house and driveway, you know,” Petroski said. “When you get this much snow a lot of people don't have the equipment, the means, or even the health to do it themselves. I hate to see people trapped in their house not able to go anywhere."

After 10 inches of snow, there is a lot of need but Adam does the job with his two kids and his father.

"I do it just because it's fun, easy entertainment for the kids, and I just like helping people,” Petroski said.

Adam told me that he hopes more people follow his lead and get out there to help a neighbor.