'I hope to God I never have to imagine that': Searchers continue to look for Elijah Vue

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — It's been a month and a half since Elijah Vue went missing.



More than a month after Elijah Vue disappeared, a large volunteer search was organized in Manitowoc.

The searchers combed through an area of private property in Manitowoc County.

One searcher named Melissa came from Milwaukee and said she wants to search because Elijah reminds her of her child.

A large family led family led search met on Monday morning at the Mikadow Theatre in Manitowoc.

"I want to have hope that we'll find him soon,” said Melissa. A searcher who came all the way from Milwaukee.

"It just breaks my heart thinking about it,” she said. “If they could use one more body, why not?”.

This was one of the largest volunteer searches in a month as the group searched an area of private property in manitowoc county.

Among the searchers was Yolanda Godfrey, who has been at it since the beginning.

"It was nice to have everybody come together and do what we've been doing for almost two months,” Godfrey said.

Monday's search didn't yield any findings, but Yolanda says it meant so much more.

"It says that we are not going to stop,” she says. “We're just going to keep going and keep going until we come up with something, or we come up with Elijah. But we're not going to stop."

Many searchers that are passionate to find Elijah. For Melissa it hits close to home. She has a young daughter that is Elijah’s age back in Milwaukee.

"I just think about how it would be in my situation,” Melissa said. “I can't imagine it and I hope to God I never have to imagine that."

As Monday’s search comes to an end, both women told me that not only is the search far from over, but there is still so much to do and so many areas to look into.