'I don't see it slowing down'; Three new projects see Manitowoc continue to grow

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Along I-43 on the west side of Manitowoc, several large projects are on the way.



Two new hotels and a restaurant will come to Manitowoc by 2031.

Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels said that the projects show the new atmosphere of town.

Local business owner, Carol Kasten thinks it is great for her business but also Manitowoc as a whole.

Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels says two new hotels and a restaurant will be filling the space.

"Really it was just an effort on that quality of life,” Nickels said. “How can the city improve the quality of life."

Mayor Nickels says the projects symbolize the growth of Manitowoc and change in the atmosphere.

"It's not just, 'we're coming to the maritime museum and there's nothing else to do, so we'll leave',” said Nickels. “There is a lot more things popping up that are giving reason for people to stay here longer."

The city says the projects, in total, will cost around 25 million dollars, with the first possibly breaking ground this year.

Just down the road, Carol Kasten runs resale store Repeat Performance.

"The more hotels or restaurants, they will see our sign and come in,” Kasten said.

Carol says they donate all of the money they make at the store and growth nearby helps everyone.

"I just think it's great,” said Kasten. “It promotes Manitowoc. It promotes the smaller cities and that's what we need."

Mayor Nickels says the new projects follow progress on developing the waterfront and expanding an industrial park.

"I don't see it slowing down anytime soon,” Nickels said.

The city does not know yet what the restaurant will be but they say that construction, right here, should be done for all three projects in 2031.