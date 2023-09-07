'I don't know how to explain it in words': Manitowoc County crash claims lives of three people

One of the first eye witnesses recalls her experience of the crash.

What needs to change to stop crashes at this specific intersection?

Particulars of the crash that claimed the lives of the vehicle's occupants.

Three people were killed when their car crashed into a barn. It happened on Highway 67 in Manitowoc County.

Now local homeowners, such as Deb Christopherson, are concerned about safety for drivers.

"All of a sudden I heard a loud boom and I said to my husband, 'Did you hear that?'", Christopherson said. "He said, 'That's just thunder'. I said 'That's not thunder'."

Christopherson, and her husband Al, live right beside the barn where the crash happened. She says they ran outside and called 9-1-1 immediately.

"I kind of explained to them what was going on," Christopherson said. "I said 'I don't think any of them are alive.' I said 'I don't know, none of them will move'."

All 3 people in the car died. The crash happened where a county highway ends at Highway 67. Christopherson said this is not the first time a vehicle missed the turn.

She says this has happened three times in the last five years, but the first time people were killed.

"After what happened last night, I don't want to see any more fatalities," Christopherson said. "I don't want to see anyone even running off this road."

Christopherson hopes something can be done on the county highway to better alert drivers of the intersection ahead.

After what she witnessed last night, Christopherson feels for the victims and their families.

"I don't know how to explain it in words," she said. "I just... it upsets me that things like this happen."

The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office says that there is still an ongoing investigation and more information will be released later. But for now, all that is left off of Highway 67 is a scorched path and some leftover pieces of the vehicle.