Homeless for one night? The reason behind this event

Cardboard City is an event that raises awareness for homelessness. Participants sleep outside in either boxes, cars, or tents.

Organizer Jenine Soucoup says that the event has raised $32,689 in its 6 years of existence.

Proceeds go to The Haven, Manitowoc' Habitat for Humanity, and Hope House of Manitowoc County.

An event is bringing awareness to homelessness by becoming homeless... at least for a night. The Cardboard City fundraiser has participants spend the night outside in tents and boxes.

The event is put on by The Haven, a homeless shelter in Manitowoc. Jenine Soucoup is an assistant at the shelter. She tells me that there is an average of 75 homeless people in Manitowoc at a time.

In 6 years, the event has made an astounding $32,689 to be split between The Haven, Manitowoc’s Habititat for Humanity and Hope House of Manitowoc County. But Jenine says it’s not just about the money, it's about the public realizing the struggles of homelessness.

"We're trying to make people aware of homelessness," Soucoup said. "As to what is all involved what homeless individuals go through by sleeping outside in the elements."

As the event kicks off jenine tells me that there will soup, music, and games before "quiet time" when everyone either takes to their tents, boxes, or cars for the entirety of the night.